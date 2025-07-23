Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,510,000 after acquiring an additional 878,259 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,240,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 798,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,880,000 after acquiring an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

