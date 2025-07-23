Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $290.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

