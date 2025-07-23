Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $480,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.07.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

