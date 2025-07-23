Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.