Reviewing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 10.51% 2.73% 1.42% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50%

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.63 $62.69 million $0.57 61.33 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million 5.07 $172.78 million $1.22 15.62

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 215.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

