Reviewing Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International -0.66% 15.19% 6.93% NeueHealth -14.28% N/A -17.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 1 10 5 0 2.25 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus price target of $174.54, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than NeueHealth.

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and NeueHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.02 billion 1.99 $22.20 million ($0.65) -251.14 NeueHealth $936.66 million 0.07 -$134.68 million ($22.00) -0.31

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. Charles River Laboratories International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats NeueHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

