Reviewing BGEO Group (BDGSF) and Its Competitors

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BGEO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGEO Group N/A N/A N/A BGEO Group Competitors 16.70% 12.81% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

BGEO Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGEO Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BGEO Group $1.37 billion $517.32 million 4.16 BGEO Group Competitors $62.44 billion $6.66 billion 10.74

This table compares BGEO Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BGEO Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BGEO Group. BGEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BGEO Group rivals beat BGEO Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

BGEO Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities. This segment primarily serves mass retail and affluent, and high-net-worth client segments. The SME Banking segment provides SME loans, micro loans, and consumer and mortgage loans; funds transfers and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for legal entities. This segment serves small and medium-sized enterprises; and micro businesses. The Corporate Investment Banking segment provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, and documentary operations support services; handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers; and offers brokerage services. The BNB segment provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

