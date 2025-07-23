Reviewing Addentax Group (ATXG) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -121.86% -21.27% -10.12% Addentax Group Competitors -21.48% -39.26% -6.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addentax Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million -$5.09 million -0.76 Addentax Group Competitors $13.29 billion $972.71 million 43.66

Addentax Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Addentax Group rivals beat Addentax Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

