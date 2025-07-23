Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $345.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $347.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

