Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 2,060 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,182,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

