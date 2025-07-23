Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.44 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

