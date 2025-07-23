Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 4,731 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,203,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

