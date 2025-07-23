Research Analysts Set Expectations for UAMY Q1 Earnings

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Antimony in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United States Antimony’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Antimony’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

United States Antimony stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $424.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

