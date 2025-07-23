Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPL. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of REPL opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $202,346.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,222.56. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,782.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 950,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 80,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

