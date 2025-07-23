Redwood Park Advisors LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

