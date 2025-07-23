Redwood Park Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 205.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.