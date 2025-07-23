Redwire (RDW) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Redwire to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwire and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $304.10 million -$114.32 million -7.25 Redwire Competitors $18.93 billion $730.78 million 9.47

Redwire’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 2 6 0 2.75 Redwire Competitors 393 2146 3338 121 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Redwire and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Redwire presently has a consensus price target of $19.61, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -39.31% N/A -16.63% Redwire Competitors -410.20% -70.19% -13.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Redwire has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Redwire rivals beat Redwire on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

