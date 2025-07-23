Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 8.01% 56.45% 3.99% Skillz -39.33% -35.10% -18.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Skillz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 2.97 $154.05 million $2.58 21.03 Skillz $95.47 million 1.45 -$48.23 million ($2.18) -3.63

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Rock Resorts and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 8 0 2.67 Skillz 0 0 0 1 4.00

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $55.45, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.44%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Volatility & Risk

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Skillz on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.