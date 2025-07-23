Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortive (FTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortive (NYSE: FTV):

7/22/2025 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2025 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2025 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2025 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

7/9/2025 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2025 – Fortive was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2025 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Fortive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2025 – Fortive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

6/9/2025 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Fortive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Get Fortive Corporation alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 96.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.