Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH):

7/21/2025 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

7/21/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – DoorDash had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

7/15/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – DoorDash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

7/14/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $191.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $239.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $220.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2025 – DoorDash had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

6/23/2025 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

6/12/2025 – DoorDash had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – DoorDash was given a new $198.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2025 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2025 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $239.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $248.74.

Get DoorDash Inc alerts:

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,198 shares of company stock worth $102,674,831. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after acquiring an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.