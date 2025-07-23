Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $3.44 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.
NYSE DLR opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.
In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
