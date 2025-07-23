Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,934,000 after purchasing an additional 118,319 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7%

VNQ opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.