Readystate Asset Management LP Has $2.06 Million Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in General Motors by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

General Motors Stock Down 7.9%

GM stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

