Readystate Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

