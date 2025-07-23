Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.9%

RJF opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.57 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.