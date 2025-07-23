Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Critical Contrast

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and VOC Energy Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.42 billion 3.53 $266.34 million $1.12 31.87 VOC Energy Trust $13.62 million 3.91 $12.41 million $0.63 4.97

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Range Resources has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Range Resources pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Range Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 11.02% 15.10% 8.06% VOC Energy Trust 89.14% 87.82% 87.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 1 11 7 1 2.40 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Range Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.