Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2025

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

