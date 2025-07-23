Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.07.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.