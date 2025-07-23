Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after buying an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

