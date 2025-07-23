Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $506.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

