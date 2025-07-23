Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,313 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

