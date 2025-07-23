Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

