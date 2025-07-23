Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $559.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.30 and its 200 day moving average is $548.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

