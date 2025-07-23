Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.