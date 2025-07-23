Q3 EPS Forecast for lululemon athletica Reduced by Analyst

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.53.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $223.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.00. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

