Q3 EPS Estimates for Snap-On Boosted by Barrington Research

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-On in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-On’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:SNA opened at $332.58 on Wednesday. Snap-On has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-On during the 4th quarter worth $145,342,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-On by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

