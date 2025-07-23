Q2 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RS stock opened at $340.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Reliance by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Reliance by 64.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.