Q2 Earnings Estimate for NFE Issued By Capital One Financial

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFE. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.30. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 359,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $19,618,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

