Q2 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Issued By Cormark

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Integra Resources from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.57 on Monday. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 4,366,962 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

