Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.46 and traded as low as $38.81. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1,221 shares changing hands.

Q.E.P. Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

