Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.95 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.64 and its 200 day moving average is $296.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

