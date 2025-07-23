ProPetro (PUMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $331.26 million for the quarter.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16,264.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

