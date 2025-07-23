Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Shopify, Vertiv, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate platforms where users create, share and engage with content. Their performance is driven by factors such as user growth, advertising revenue, data-monetization strategies and regulatory developments around privacy and content moderation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.35. 5,889,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,052. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 14,573,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,983,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a current ratio of 38.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 4.71. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

