Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Incannex Healthcare, Tilray Brands, Indivior, Canopy Growth, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services of the cannabis industry. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the emerging legal marijuana market—from growers and biotech firms developing cannabinoid-based therapies to companies supplying cultivation equipment. These stocks tend to be more volatile than established sectors due to shifting regulations, evolving consumer demand and changing federal policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

IXHL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 56,292,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400,348. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 7.47.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 56,406,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,487,221. The firm has a market cap of $749.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 985,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 12,287,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 180,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

