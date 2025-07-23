Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Leede Financial

Leede Financial upgraded shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Promis Neurosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PMN opened at $0.82 on Monday. Promis Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP boosted its holdings in Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the quarter. Allostery Investments LP owned approximately 0.71% of Promis Neurosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

