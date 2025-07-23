Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 554 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

