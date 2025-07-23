Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

