Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2%

DD stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

