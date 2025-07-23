Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,145,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,801,000 after buying an additional 341,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.90 and a 200-day moving average of $536.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

