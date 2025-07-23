Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $94.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

